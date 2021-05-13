Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells 10,015 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMN stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 641,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.