Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $39.22 million and $1.27 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

