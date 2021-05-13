WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

WSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$11.48 on Friday, hitting C$135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 326,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,848. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

