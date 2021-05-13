BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 162,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,636. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

