Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRKR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 3,204,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,790. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77.

In other news, Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

