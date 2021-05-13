Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$22,778.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$22,778.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,772,348.94.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00.

TSE RUS traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.53. 555,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.75.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.