MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.68 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $14,079.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017512 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00233298 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,892,008 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

