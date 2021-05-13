Zeepin (ZPT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.04 million worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00650640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00082503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00232459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.93 or 0.01207841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $536.44 or 0.01067549 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

