Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. 2,864,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock worth $3,005,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

