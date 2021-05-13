Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$13.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.23.

WDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

WDO stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.21. 244,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

