Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. MoneyGram International also reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,724. The company has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

