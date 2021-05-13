Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.89.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,808. Globant has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average of $208.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.