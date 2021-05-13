UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

OTCMKTS:UDHCF remained flat at $$11.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. UDG Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.