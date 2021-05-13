Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 315,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

