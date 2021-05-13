Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,954 shares of company stock worth $13,136,847 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 103,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,903. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

