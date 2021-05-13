Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

POAHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 607,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,578. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

