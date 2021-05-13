Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 20,051,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.