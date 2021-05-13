Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Reaches $4.24 on Exchanges

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 36% against the dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00008467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $529,029.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

