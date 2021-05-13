SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

NASDAQ TLMD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 346,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,678. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

