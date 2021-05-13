SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.
NASDAQ TLMD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 346,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,678. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92.
SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.