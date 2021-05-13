GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GOCO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. 5,322,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,019. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

