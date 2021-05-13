LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,149.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

