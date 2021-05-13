Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 3,928,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.