DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $19,551.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00055869 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,489,130 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

