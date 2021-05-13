Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Shares of SENS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 16,606,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,813,184. The company has a market capitalization of $731.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

