Humaniq Hits One Day Volume of $192,614.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $192,614.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00087796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.71 or 0.01043888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00067056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00110643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

