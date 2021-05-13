imbrex Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,287.56 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $162,287.56 and $89.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00087796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.71 or 0.01043888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00067056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00110643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060348 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

