Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 135 ($1.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Hays stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 163.90 ($2.14). 1,242,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,380. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -327.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 94.65 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.30 ($2.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.63.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

