BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.