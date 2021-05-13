$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

