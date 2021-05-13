TrumpCoin Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $766,586.73 and $4,025.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00075822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00070040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00326713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011163 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.