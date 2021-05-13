-$1.02 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,959. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

