Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). Intrusion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 6,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,377,118.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 467,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

