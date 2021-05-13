Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.76 million, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,838,160. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

