Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Simulations Plus reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.76 million, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,838,160. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.