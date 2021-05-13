ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $134.90.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.