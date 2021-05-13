MNPCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, MNPCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $2,742.67 and approximately $31.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00619335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00237030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.45 or 0.01092783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.68 or 0.01181077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

