S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 86,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.