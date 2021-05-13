Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00075167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00070094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00324500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011203 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00041932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

