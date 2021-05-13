Flux Trading Up 72.5% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $39.87 million and $2.19 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.83 or 0.00594517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00196031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00275384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015267 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,979,021 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

