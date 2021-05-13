Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 3,188 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $82,218.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,182,585.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LQDT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 781,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

