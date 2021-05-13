Verso (NYSE:VRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.59

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 1046776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Verso by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

