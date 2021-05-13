YVS.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,189.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $417,189.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 519,879 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

