GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $220.24 million and approximately $643,665.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GNY has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00087030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.71 or 0.01029419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00066972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00110197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059209 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

