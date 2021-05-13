ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 4,051,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,805. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

