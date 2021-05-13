Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.