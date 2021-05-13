Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a PE ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

