Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

