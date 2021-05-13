Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-18% to $983 million – $1.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:HAE traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 4,822,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

