Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

Shares of Neonode stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 54,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

