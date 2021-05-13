Compass Group’s (CMPGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 105,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,764. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compass Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.