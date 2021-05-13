AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 358,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,417. AXT has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $367.86 million, a PE ratio of -290.57 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

